Upscale 180-Unit Multi-Family Development off Mexico Road in St. Peters Receives Zoning and Site Plan Approval

The Station at St. Peters Luxury Living, a new upscale, 180-unit multi-family development in St. Peters has received zoning and site plan approval. Drawings for permits were submitted to the city as of January 21, 2022. Located in the heart of St. Peters off Mexico Road near the intersection of Mid Rivers Mall Drive with close access to Highway 70, The Station will be an amenity-rich apartment community designed to fulfill the increased demand for rental housing options in St. Charles County.

The project is being developed by St. Louis-based Mia Rose Holdings. Construction is scheduled to begin in the 2nd Quarter 2022 and complete in the 1st Quarter of 2023. The specific site was selected because of a successful, anchor retail development at the nearest intersection featuring an IMO’S Pizza, Subway and Wingstop. The retail center was built by Mia Rose Holdings principal Jim Cook.

“We are proud to start development of The Station Luxury Living in St. Peters. The elected officials and staff of the City have been an absolute pleasure to work with during the approval and entitlement process. St. Peters is consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the “Best Places to Live” in their annual review, and we are extremely excited about our strategically located site in the heart of St. Peters. This will be our development team’s fourth luxury multi-family community in St. Charles County and the third under construction,” said Tom Kaiman, principal of Mia Rose Holdings. “The Station is thoughtfully designed with extensive amenities and high-quality finishes to satisfy the increasing desire to live, work and recreate close to home. We anticipate the units will lease quickly and maintain low vacancy rates.”

The 297,000-square-foot development’s 60 two-bedroom units and 120 one-bedroom units will be spread across five, three-story residential buildings and a one-story, 3,800-square-foot clubhouse. The Station will feature ample recreational and gathering areas, including community greenspace, resort-style pool and sun deck, pickleball court, outdoor lounge with fireplace, community BBQ and picnic area and bike racks. A 3,800-square-foot clubhouse is designed to meet residents’ work-from-home and recreational demands and includes a conference center, package concierge, specialty coffee bar, great room, kitchen and lounge areas, public workspace, leasing office and a well-equipped fitness center. Residents will enjoy pet-friendly community policies and high-speed Wi-Fi.

“We’ve very excited to welcome The Station at St. Peters to join our family in My Hometown,” said St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano. “With construction beginning on this beautiful development later this year, this is another example of the successes of our FasTrac economic development team working with developers like Mia Rose Holdings to quickly and efficiently help them turn their dreams into reality and continue to grow our wonderful community.”

A beautiful palette of building materials will give The Station an attractive, high-end appearance. Features include cast stone architectural accents, architectural shingles, ornamental balcony railings, brick masonry veneer, decorative exterior lighting sconces and lush landscaping. Individual garages will be available for lease as the need for this amenity has continued to increase in the market.

Each unit will feature a quartz kitchen peninsula and countertops, under cabinet lighting, subway tile backsplash, high-end flooring, full-size washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony with storage, energy-efficient vinyl windows and patio doors, large bedroom and linen closets, stainless steel appliances, quartz bathroom vanities and nine-foot ceilings throughout. The two-bedroom units average 1,100 square feet and the one-bedroom units are approximately 751 square feet.

The general contractor is Midas Construction, the architect is Rosemann & Associates, P.C., the MEP engineer is Engenuity, and the civil engineer is Premier Design Group. The property manager will be 2B Residential.

ABOUT MIA ROSE HOLDINGS, LLC

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.

