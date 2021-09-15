Urban Land Institute St. Louis Examines Innovative Affordable Housing Solutions

“Making the Dollars Work” while Creating Safe, Quality & Attainable Housing

Meeting critical affordable housing needs can be enormously challenging, even in a more affordable market like St. Louis. The Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) will host a virtual program examining how developers are approaching affordable, high quality housing solutions in ways that create a solid investment while building equity in our community. The virtual program will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2021. Registration can be found at this link.

The affordable housing program “Making the Dollars Work” will be moderated by Colleen Hafner, CDFI director, Rise Community Development and will feature panelists that include:

Joel Oliver , managing director & senior vice president, development Green Street St. Louis ;

, managing director & senior vice president, development ; Pastor Andre Alexander , president, Tabernacle Community Development Corp. (CDC) ; and

, president, ; and Kaveh Razani, Kranzberg Arts Foundation and director of operations, St. Louis Art Place Initiative.

The panelists will detail where they believe affordable housing challenges and opportunities are the greatest, where the tools need adjusting or reinvention, and how they think St. Louis can rise to the challenge of providing safe, quality, attainable housing for all who need it.

With more than 250 members, ULI St. Louis unites thought leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Its members include real estate, design, construction, institutional, legal and accounting professionals along with civic leadership. For more information, visit www.stlouis.uli.org.

