Urban Land Institute St. Louis Hosting 2021 Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) Regional Summit

Aug. 4-6 Conference Will Focus on Integrating

Gender & Racial Equity in Leadership and Land use

National real estate leadership will descend on St. Louis this August for the annual Urban Land Institute (ULI) Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) Regional Summit. Hosted by the Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL), the August 4-6, 2021 event will focus on the integration of gender and racial equity in leadership and land use. The event will be held at the Chase Park Plaza at 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard. For information on registering, visit https://wlisummit.uli.org.

The three-day summit will examine best practices emerging in creating greater equity in real estate decision making and land use planning. It will include tours of innovative and unique St. Louis area projects that energize more opportunities to create healthy, thriving neighborhoods and also provide attendees with opportunities for small group conversations with industry thought leaders. Among the speakers at the event are:

Julie Benezet , principal , Business Growth Consulting, L.L.C. and founder of Amazon’s first real estate department;

Erika Brice , investment officer with the Social Investment Practice, The Kresge Foundation;

Maxine Clark , Delmar DivINe;

Lauren E. Hood , planning practitioner, Institute for AfroUrbanism;

, planning practitioner, Mark Fisher, chief policy officer, Indy Chamber.

While most registrants are selecting to attend in-person, ULI STL is hosting the event in a hybrid fashion, with both virtual and in-person attendance options. ULI STL hosted the event last year in an exclusively virtual format and the Summit launched in 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. It is expected to move to Indianapolis, Ind. for 2022.

With more than 250 members, ULI St. Louis unites thought leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Its members include real estate, design, construction, institutional, legal and accounting professionals along with civic leadership. For more information, visit www.stlouis.uli.org.

