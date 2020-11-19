Urban Land Institute St. Louis Hosts Annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate

ULI Panelists Will Detail How St. Louis is Finding Opportunities for Reinvention

In what promises to be one of its most momentous reports, the Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) will host its annual “Emerging Trends in Real Estate” on Dec. 10, 2020. “People have never been more excited to think about what’s in store for the coming year and what opportunities might be on the horizon,” noted Kacey Cordes, chair of Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) District Council. The annual look at local and national real estate trends will be presented virtually from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. For information on registering, visit this link or go to https://stlouis.uli.org/events/

In its preview of 2021, Emerging Trends authors noted “One of the most oft-mentioned themes that we heard was that COVID-19 did not create new trends but accelerated those that were already underway. While we agree with the overall theme of acceleration, our take is a little more nuanced. COVID-19 did accelerate many existing trends, but at varying rates as well as in some new directions. It also spawned some new trends, while stopping other existing trends dead in their tracks.”

The national Emerging Trends forecast will be presented by Christopher Ptomey, executive director, ULI Terwilliger Center for Housing. Among those trends in the report, St. Louis is cited among several cities poised for reinvention. “Participants in the St. Louis focus groups noted that ‘unique opportunities in process include the new headquarters for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the tech/entrepreneurial scene that is getting national recognition, as well as the new MLS Stadium.’”

After Ptomey’s report, ULI STL will feature an Ignite Panel of local experts sharing their insights into how St. Louis is finding opportunities for reinvention and reinforcing ULI STL’s drive toward more equitable development. Panelists include:

· Kevin Bryant, Kingsway Development

· Maxine Clark, Delmar DivINe

· Phil Hulse, Green Street St. Louis, developer of the Armory District

· Opal Jones, DOORWAYS.

With more than 250 members, ULI St. Louis unites thought leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Its members include real estate, design, construction, institutional, legal and accounting professionals along with civic leadership. For more information, visit www.stlouis.uli.org.