Vic Donald Selected for Professional Practice Ethics and Leadership Award

Geoprofessional Business Association and American Society of Civil Engineers Bestow Joint Award

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) is pleased to announce Victor “Vic” Donald, P.E., M. ASCE, has been selected as the 2021 winner of the Professional Practice Ethics and Leadership Award for “his superior ethics, innovative spirit, and love of learning and leadership that has shaped and forever changed the engineering profession.” This annual award is bestowed on one professional engineer annually through a joint award between the Geoprofessional Business Association (GBA) and ASCE.

As national director of the Geotechnical service line and a senior principal with Terracon, Donald has a long history as leader and ambassador for ethics in professional practice in the AEC industry, and has regularly shared his experience and insights through professional association programs.

“Vic Donald’s engineering career has been distinguished not only by his technical excellence, but by his personal and professional integrity. He embodies our company’s principles of business conduct and ethics, bringing a strong ethical commitment to his role as a Terracon leader, his work with our clients, and as a mentor to our young engineers and emerging leaders,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO.

In 2005, GBA and the ASCE instituted the Professional Practice Ethics and Leadership Award to promote and recognize civil engineering leadership in professional practice and ethics. The Foundation for Professional Practice, also established by GBA and ASCE, donated the funds to support this annual award, which recognizes an engineer-leader for a specific accomplishment or for lifetime achievements that demonstrate superior ethics and leadership while participating in professional practice or service to the public.

Donald will be presented with an award and honorarium, and he will be recognized at GBA’s 2021 Fall Conference to be held October 21-23 at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. He will also be recognized at a future ASCE event.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CIVIL ENGINEERS

Founded in 1852, the American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 civil engineers worldwide and is America’s oldest national engineering society. ASCE works to raise awareness of the need to maintain and modernize the nation’s infrastructure using sustainable and resilient practices, advocates for increasing and optimizing investment in infrastructure, and improve engineering knowledge and competency. For more information, visit asce.org and follow us on Twitter, @ASCETweets and @ASCEGovRel.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record’s 2021 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

