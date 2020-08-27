Virtual Public Meeting Now through Sept. 11 on Joachim Creek Bridge Project

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Missouri Dept. of Transportation officials are seeking public comment online through Sept. 11 on the proposed Joachim Creek Bridge replacement project in Jefferson County.

Built in 1933, the existing bridge crosses over U.S. Routes 61/67 and is frequently impacted by flooding, according to Shirley Norris, MoDOT project manager for Franklin/Jefferson County.

The virtual public comment format offers individuals an opportunity to access the website, https://www.modot.org/route-6167-over-joachim-creek-bridge-project, view the proposed project plan and offer written feedback.

Construction of the new bridge, just west of the current structure, will begin following right-of-way acquisitions in late winter 2021 and a contract award in February 2022. Actual construction work on site is anticipated to commence in Spring 2022, with estimated completion in 2023. The total cost of the bridge project is projected to be $8.4 million.

During construction of the new Joachim Creek Bridge, traffic will traverse existing U.S. Route 61/67. The old bridge will be demolished at a later date.

For more information on this project, contact Norris at shirley.norris@modot.mo.gov.