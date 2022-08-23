Walls Erected, Ceremonial Groundbreaking for St. Louis’ First World-Class, Indoor Volleyball and Basketball Complex

Bradley Beal, Chesterfield Mayor Nation and others participate in groundbreaking

A ceremonial groundbreaking marked construction of Chesterfield Sports Complex, St. Louis’ first world-class, indoor volleyball and basketball complex at 150 N. Eatherton Road in Chesterfield Valley. St. Louisan and NBA star Bradley Beal made a surprise appearance at the event. Bradley Beal Elite (BBE), the top ranked NIKE sponsored club in the Midwest with some of the best players in the nation, has committed to be the basketball tenant for the facility. Other tenants are High Performance and Stratman Sports for volleyball and CNR Basketball. The facility will be owned and operated by nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association.

“For 25 years, I have been hearing the word ‘no’ a lot in terms of St. Louis having something like this. This is special. It has taken a lot of people a lot of time to get it to this point,” said Scott Mebruer, CEO and Club Director of High Performance, St. Louis’ premier volleyball club. “Generationally our youth will be able to play in this for our lifetimes and this kids lifetimes.”

Scheduled to open early 2023, five major events have already been scheduled, including a gymnastics invitational in March, three NXT PRO Sports basketball tournaments and the Ozark Mountain National Martial Arts Tournament in July.

The groundbreaking was stalled two weeks because of major rainfall on the originally scheduled date. Over the last week, general contractor Keystone Construction Company raised the 40-foot tall concrete tilt-up panels that were cast on site over the last several weeks. In the coming weeks, 302-tons of steel will be erected. The developer is Mia Rose Holdings. The architect is mw Weber Architects and the civil engineer is Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc. The project was funded by State Bank.

“We have one mission, and that is to take care of the youth of St. Louis,” said Stuart Duncan, president of Chesterfield Sports Association.

The sports complex will offer the full range of youth sport services and amenities to develop student athletes to meet their fullest potential. Ace Performance Lab, owned and operated by U.S. gold medal Olympic volleyball player Scott Touzinsky, will lease the facility’s 4,000-square-foot performance center and provide both performance training and recovery equipment for youth athletes. As the facility’s medical service provider, Mercy will provide athletic trainers, physical therapists and sports medicine physicians.

The multi-court, 97,000-square-foot sports complex will attract an estimated 900,000 visitors each year to its clinics, camps, leagues and tournaments. The facility is projected to generate more than $3.5 million in local annual spending and generate 10,000 hotel room nights per year. An estimated 1,000 short and long-term jobs will be created for construction workers, coaches, referees, trainers, concession and maintenance workers. More than 1,000 youth athletes will practice and train during the week and over 2,500 athletes will play in league and tournament games each weekend.

Nine basketball courts will convert to 18 volleyball courts and be equipped with Olympic level flooring and HD/4K streaming cameras. A sophisticated LED lighting system will be programmable with various lighting levels and colors to best illuminate basketball or volleyball action. Additional amenities include a fitness area, full food service operations, comfortable spectator seating courtside, second-floor mezzanine for game viewing, lounge areas and multipurpose rooms for team rooms, meetings and classes.

Due to the lack of safe and adequate facilities locally, local basketball and volleyball clubs currently must use multiple locations, hours away, to meet their needs and tournament organizers turn to bigger venues in other Midwestern cities.

For information about partnership opportunities, visit www.chesterfieldsports.com or email info@chesterfieldsports.com. To follow the development, follow chesterfieldsports on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

“This is a venture that will provide a venue for our youth to learn sportsmanship, become better citizens, learn competitiveness, keep them off the streets and maybe off their screens a little bit,” said Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation.

ABOUT CHESTERFIELD SPORTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 2020, Chesterfield Sports Association (CSA) is a Chesterfield, MO-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was formed to give St. Louis youth the opportunity to grow, develop, and reach their highest potential as an athlete, student and individual. Stuart Duncan formed CSA after more than 20 years as a volunteer coach, tournament director, and board member for various local sports organizations. His passion for youth sports and development drives his mission for this new sports complex.

ABOUT MIA ROSE HOLDINGS

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other youth athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.

ABOUT KEYSTONE CONSTRUCTION

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For nearly 35 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.

