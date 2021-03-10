Wasabi Sushi Bar Holds Ribbon Cutting at Newest Cortex Tech District Location

Seventh restaurant is one of the 17-year-old company’s largest establishments

Wasabi Sushi Bar recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of its seventh restaurant. Located at 4239 Duncan Ave. in the Cortex tech district, the newest Wasabi location is in partnership with leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality.

The nearly 4,300-square-foot restaurant is situated next to the Midas owned and managed Aloft Hotel by Marriott located at 4245 Duncan Ave. Founded in 2003, Wasabi Sushi Bar features a variety of sushi rolls and an assortment of Japanese cuisine with restaurants located in Illinois and Missouri.

Pictured from left to right are Midas Hospitality’s Vice President of Revenue and Marketing Linda Eigelberger; Midas Hospitality’s Co-founder and Managing Partner J.T. Norville; Wasabi Sushi Bar’s Director of Operations Cody Cooper; Cortex Innovation Community’s President and CEO Sam Fiorello; Wasabi’s Director of Operations Neta Johnson, Wasabi’s CEO John Kim (with scissors); Midas Hospitality’s Co-founder and CEO David Robert (holding ribbon) and; People’s National Bank’s Vice President Craig Hingle.

“This partnership is unusual in that it is the first time Midas has entered into the dining industry, and it also marks the first time Wasabi has joined forces with another business,” said Midas Hospitality’s Co-founder and CEO David Robert. “We are confident that our union, combined with the vibrant and convenient location, will experience much success.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit Midas Hospitality.