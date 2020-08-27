Washington/Elizabeth Interchange Closed This Weekend as Part of Massive I-270 Rebuild

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE





One of eight Interstate 270 North interchanges will close this weekend as the Missouri Dept. of Transportation’s St. Louis District progresses on a massive $250 million rebuild of the interstate between Lindbergh Boulevard and Missouri Route 367.

The overall rebuild includes new interchanges, overpasses and outer roads in North St. Louis County.

This weekend – from 9pm Friday (Aug. 28) until 5am Monday (Aug. 31) – MoDOT crews will completely close the interstate at Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue. Westbound traffic will exit at the Elizabeth Avenue/Washington Street exit (Exit 28) and travel Dunn Road to the I-270 westbound entrance ramp. Eastbound traffic will exit at New Florissant Road (Exit 27) and take the newly constructed Pershall Road to the I-270 eastbound entrance ramp.

MoDOT Communications Coordinator Nina Thompson said the overall rehabilitation/reconstruction project began in April and is anticipated to wrap up in 2023. Aging infrastructure and minimal accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists are contributing factors that led to the project. “I-270 is one of the heaviest-traveled interstates in Missouri,” said Thompson. “140,000 vehicles, of which 18 percent are heavy trucks, travel it daily. I-270 was originally constructed in the 1960s and it’s an integral corridor for moving people and goods throughout the region and the nation.”

In addition to reconstruction of the Washington/Elizabeth interchange, the I-270 rebuild project includes reconstruction of these interchanges: North Lindbergh, Hanley/Graham, New Florissant, West Florissant, New Halls Ferry, Old Halls Ferry, and Lewis and Clark. MoDOT will construct a new vehicle lane in both directions on I-270 from North Lindbergh to Lewis and Clark. Improved accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians – with a multi-use path from Lindbergh to Breezy Point along Dunn, and from Hanley/Graham to Old Halls Ferry along Pershall – are also part of the project’s scope. MoDOT will also update the outer road system, including removal of all cross-over slip ramps and update/replace traffic signals as part of the rebuild.

For more information on the I-270 North rebuild project, see www.i270north.org.