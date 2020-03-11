Washington University School of Medicine/BJC Mid Campus Center Receives LEED Gold

Pinnacle project at the heart of the growing Central West End medical campus receives sustainability recognition

Clayco, a full-service turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm announced today that the Mid Campus Center (MCC) office building for Washington University School of Medicine and BJC HealthCare received LEEDv2009 NC Gold certification.

The 12-story, 517,000-square-foot building in the heart of the Washington University Medical Campus in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, includes a full basement with below-grade parking, programming space and campus utility infrastructure. The MCC also includes School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital administrative offices, collaboration spaces, a coffee shop, bookstore and extensions to the elevated walkway system that provides additional campus connectivity.

Molly Jones, President, Jones Design Studio, acted as the project’s LEED consultant managing the LEED process from design through occupancy. She supported the integrated team in the selection of the points to pursue and she worked to communicate requirements across the design and construction teams, and submit and coordinate with the USGBC for approval.

Melissa Rockwell-Hopkins, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Assistant Dean of Operations and Facilities Management at the School of Medicine said, “The new facility is critical to the long-range plan to expand clinical care on the Medical Campus, and it allows key ambulatory growth. It also provides an exciting opportunity to closely collaborate with our medical center partners in operational services, security, emergency planning and communications.

“Our team, which included our architectural partners at Christner, were thrilled to see this project achieve LEED Gold certification,” said Madeline Smith, Associate, Sustainable Development Manager, Clayco. “From design to commissioning, the whole team remained focused on bringing a facility to life that would have substantial impact not only on the health of the overall environment but also with its occupants.”

“We appreciate the efforts by everyone involved, from design through construction, that resulted in this achievement,” said Vince Nutt, senior project manager, BJC HealthCare planning, design and construction.

Clayco, Washington University, Washington University School of Medicine and BJC HealthCare have collaborated on multiple LEED certified projects including the School of Medicine’s Couch Biomedical Research Building, School of Engineering’s Stephen F. & Camilla T. Brauer Hall and Preston M. Green Hall, University Student Center, South 40 Village resident campus, and the Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Orthopedic Center in Chesterfield, Mo. BJC’s Primary Data Center and Medical Office Building in O’Fallon, Mo., also were awarded LEED Gold.

For more information on the MCC visit https://claycorp.com/project/wusmbjc-mid-campus-center/.

