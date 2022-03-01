Wellington Environmental Hires New EPA Scheduler and Client Liaison Communications Manager

St. Louis-based specialized environmental services firm, Wellington Environmental, announces the hire of Molly Pryor as its new EPA scheduler and client liaison communications manager. In this role, Pryor will be responsible for improving communication with existing clients and prospects across a wide range of industries.

“We are thrilled to have Molly join our team,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “Her understanding of the ecommerce landscape will be a tremendous asset for both our internal team and clients as we continue to offer new environmental safety and infection control services to our clients across multiple industries.”

Prior to joining Wellington Environmental, Pryor was an assistant buyer and communication specialist for a military supply firm. She brings with her an extensive background in relationships-building and communication with 140+ vendors, strong data analysis skills, customer service representation, and inventory management.

Pryor received her bachelor’s degree in political science studies from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

About Wellington Environmental

For more than 30 years, Wellington Environmental has been providing specialized environmental services to residential, medical and corporate facilities throughout the Midwest. The St. Louis-based firm employs a diverse and seasoned team of professionals and technicians who provide solutions to various environmental issues, including testing and remediation of asbestos, lead and mold; specialized infection control, deep cleaning and disinfecting services; Legionella water management planning; and spray-applied fireproofing. For more information, visit www.environmentalcare.com.

Share this: Tweet



