Wellington Environmental Hires Tracy Mueller as Director of Contractor Networking

St. Louis-based specialized environmental services firm, Wellington Environmental, announces the hire of Tracy Mueller as its new Director of Contractor Networking. In this role, Mueller will be responsible for networking with general contractors and promoting Wellington Environmental’s services.

“We are very pleased to have Tracy on board,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “Her expertise in networking and her connections with local contractors will be an invaluable asset for Wellington as we continue to offer our specialized environmental services to contractors and clients.”

Before joining Wellington Environmental, Mueller served as Assistant Director at The Connection Exchange and is also a New Member Advisor at Master Networks MO. She brings with her considerable skills in leadership, public speaking, and community outreach. Mueller received her bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication and Rhetoric from the University of Missouri in Saint Louis.

About Wellington Environmental

For more than 30 years, Wellington Environmental has been providing specialized environmental services to residential, medical and corporate facilities throughout the Midwest. The St. Louis-based firm employs a diverse and seasoned team of professionals and technicians who provide solutions to various environmental issues, including testing and remediation of asbestos, lead and mold; specialized infection control, deep cleaning and disinfecting services; Legionella water management planning; and spray-applied fireproofing. For more information, visit www.environmentalcare.com.

