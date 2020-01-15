Western Specialty Contractors Completes Metal Roofing, Siding Façade on New Kansas City Campus for Animal Care Facility

$26 million state-of-the-art building opened Jan. 1, 2020

The Western Specialty Contractors – Kansas City Roofing and Sheet Metal Branch recently completed installation of metal roofing and siding on the new $26 million Kansas City Campus for Animal Care facility – home to KC Pet Project, one of the Top 5 no-kill, open admission animal shelters in the U.S.

Located at the corner of Elmwood and Gregory streets in Swope Park, the 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art animal campus opened to the public on Jan. 1, 2020 and includes a full-service veterinary clinic, education pavilion, retail pet supplies store, café, patios and walking paths and will be the future home of KCMO Animal Health & Public Safety. The new facility, which is 40,000-square-feet bigger than the KC Pet Project’s previous space, is expected to provide services to more than 10,000 animals and 25,000 families per year throughout the Kansas City area.

A groundbreaking for the new facility was held in June 2018, with Western’s team beginning its work on the project a year later. A crew of 10 roofers and eight sheet metal workers installed 50,000 square feet of TPO roofing, 13,000 square feet of standing seam metal, 7,000 square feet of longboard wood grain siding, 6,000 square feet of vertical firestone panels and 9,000 square feet of horizontal firestone panels. The total cost of the sheet metal and installation was $850,000.

“This project was unique due to the large amount of wood grain and firestone panels that were used in combination for the building’s total exterior design,” said Rod O’Bannon, Branch Manager of Western’s Sheet Metal Division in Kansas City. “These particular materials were also selected based on their durability, cost effectiveness and modern aesthetic. We were proud to have been a part of this monumental project for the benefit of the animals and their families in the area.”

Western Specialty Contractors completed its work on the building in five months and within budget. The general contractor on the project was Grand Construction of Kansas City, Kansas.

Roshann Parris, Board Chair of the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care Board of Directors, praised the construction team for its “contribution to this game-changing, lifesaving facility.”

“The Grand Construction team has repeatedly praised the work of all of the subcontractors and suppliers on this important project for their hard work, great attitude and professionalism,” said Parris. “The stunningly beautiful building, inside and out, is a testament to your impressive company and talented labor force who worked long hours, often in challenging weather conditions to keep the project on schedule.”

For more information about Western's roofing and sheet metal services, contact the Western Specialty Contractors branch office nearest you

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, roofing, waterproofing and sheet metal. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.