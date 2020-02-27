Western Specialty Contractors Featured on “World’s Greatest!…” Television Series

Western Specialty Contractors has been selected by How2Media to be featured on its popular television series “World’s Greatest!…” – a 30-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places and people.

“Started over 100 years ago, Western Specialty Contractors is still very much a family business; a family business with now over 30 offices nationwide and a network of skilled member companies and workers. Nationally recognized as a Top 20 masonry and concrete restoration firm, we think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers,” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.

How2Media, an award-winning 21st Century television production company, sent a film crew to Western’s headquarters in St. Louis, MO to seek out the story behind the company’s success, longevity and innovation. The end result is a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes tour of Western Specialty Contractors featuring exciting visuals and informative interviews with the specialty contractor’s executives and skilled workers. Western’s segment aired nationally on the ION Network on Feb. 17 and is scheduled to air again on March 2.

Watch Western’s segment – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqwTwDp8-T0&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3pmucMUPv7Cia4YnyEzrMEq53ZVZciYEVBVNsel_lfDJBNOYyGErvL8ls

“We are honored and excited to have been selected by How2Media for their show,” said Crystal Moyer, Western Specialty Contractors Director National Accounts/Marketing. “We and our clients have always known about the quality and skilled concrete and masonry restoration services that Western provides; now we have a chance to reach an even larger audience with our success story.”

“World’s Greatest!…” can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, visit www.How2Media.tv.

Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.