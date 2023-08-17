Western Specialty Contractors Hires Abi Jackson as Sales/Project Manager at KC Sheet Metal Division

Western Specialty Contractors announces the hiring of Abi Jackson as Sales/Project Manager at its KC Sheet Metal Division in Kansas City, KS.

In her new position, Jackson works to fulfill the division’s marketing and sales goals, develop project schedules, ensure quality work on projects, and develop estimates for proposals.

Western’s Sheet Metal Division has over 20 years of experience and is fully equipped to fabricate complex metal projects in a wide variety of sheet metal materials, including metal wall panel systems; metal roofing systems; gutters, downspouts, scuppers and expansion gaps; and custom metal fabrications and detailing.

Prior to Western, Jackson worked five years in Sales/Project Management for Commercial Openings Inc. in North Kansas City.

In her spare time, she enjoys smoking meat on the weekends and loves the opportunity to cook for others. She is married with one daughter. Along with coaching her daughter’s soccer, t-ball and flag football teams, she enjoys philanthropy and helping others. She is also a member of the Kansas City North Elks Lodge.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects, and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures including industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures, and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.