Western Specialty Contractors Installs Roof on New Kansas Commerce Center

Western Specialty Contractors – KC Roofing Branch installed the roof on Lenexa, Kansas’ new Kansas Commerce Center. The 140,000-sq.-ft. commercial building, located at the southwest corner of 95th Street and Twilight Lane, features office, manufacturing, storage and warehouse space.

Kansas City-based general contractor Jonkman Construction contracted with Western to install a Sika Sarnafil PVC roofing system on the building. PVC roofing systems are an affordable option for any building owner seeking long-lasting, top of the line performance against ultraviolet rays, fire, ponding water and high winds.

Western’s scope of work included:

• Installing a feltback PVC membrane over a poured lightweight concrete deck

• Using adhesive to attach the membrane to the roof deck

• Flashing walls with a self-adhered membrane

Western was able to complete the roofing project in a month and a half, without delays and on budget. The architect on the project was Davidson Architecture & Engineering of Overland Park, KS.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation's largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects, and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures including industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures, and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology.