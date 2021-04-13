Western Specialty Contractors Promotes Bob Gearhart to Region 5 Manager

St. Louis-based Western Specialty Contractors has promoted Bob Gearhart to Region 5 Manager. Region 5 is made up of five Midwest branches: St. Louis Roofing, Peoria Roofing, Concrete/Masonry Restoration in Kansas City, Kansas City Roofing, and Kansas City Sheet Metal.

As Region Manager, Gearhart is responsible for overseeing the short- and long-term success of the branches within his region and ensuring profitable growth for the company. He will also provide leadership and mentoring as needed to assist the branch offices, ensure accountability of the Branch Managers, work with the branches to develop the local customer market and marketing plans, plus implement any new service offers, among other responsibilities.

Gearhart has more than 28 years of construction industry sales and management experience. Prior to his recent promotion, Gearhart served eight years in operations as a Sales/Project Manager, and eight years as Director of Productivity at Western. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications/Advertising from Southeast Missouri State University.

Western Specialty Contractors VP of East Operations Bill Hohmeier says Gearhart’s continued specialized education and training in construction-related areas, as well has his leadership and organizational skills make him worthy of the Region Manager title.

“Bob has demonstrated through his 17 years with Western that he is extremely knowledgeable and effective at motivating and managing others,” said Hohmeier. “We are excited to see what Bob’s skill-set will bring to his new role as Region Manager.”

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.