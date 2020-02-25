Western Specialty Contractors Receives Building Enclosure Award

Western Specialty Contractors – St. Louis Roofing Branch proudly announced that it has received a 2019 Outstanding Building Enclosure Project award for its waterproofing work on the new East End Parking Facility at Washington University in St. Louis.

Representatives from the St. Louis Roofing Branch accepted the award on Dec. 5, 2019 from the Building Enclosure Council (BEC) – St. Louis Chapter.

Western’s crew applied a Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing (CCW) system to approx. 120,000 square feet of vertical foundations and the roof of the new underground parking garage, which features 790 parking spaces, electric charging stations and a projected lifespan of more than 100 years. Western also applied a hot horizontal waterproofing system to tunnel and plaza roofs that connect the new parking garage to new neighboring buildings, which totaled roughly 180,000 square feet. An additional 20,000 square feet of waterproofing was applied to the under slab “blind” system.

Thom Belgeri, Senior Department Manager at Western Specialty Contractors, says the team is proud to have been recognized for its work on this massive two-year project.

“What made this such an outstanding project to our team was the harmonizing of all the entities involved with the planning, scheduling and installing of the hundreds of square feet of waterproofing,” said Belgeri. “We were honored to have worked on this project for the university.”

The general contractor on the project was McCarthy Building Companies. Luna & Associates served as the local representative for Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.