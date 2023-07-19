Western Specialty Contractors Repairs Pedestrian Bridge Connecting Corporate Plaza with Parking Garage in Chesterfield, MO

Western Specialty Contractors – St. Louis Concrete Branch recently repaired a concrete pedestrian bridge connecting Corporate Plaza in Chesterfield, MO to a parking garage on the east side of the property. The 226,000-square-foot office building and bridge were constructed in 1989.

The building’s 109-foot-long pedestrian bridge, weathered and damaged from wear and tear, was constructed of precast double tees and single tees with a cast-in-place field topping. The bridge’s height ranged from 5 ft. to 30 ft. above the ground and had a canopy over it attached to metal railing that was to remain in place for the duration of the project.

Property management firm Sansone Group hired Western and engineering firm Heideman Associates to facilitate the bridge repairs. Western used modular scaffolding to access the bridge and perform the following work:

• Concrete topping slab replacement

• Full depth concrete repairs to the precast single and double tee panels

• Canopy post base replacement

• Installation of expansion joints and joint sealants

• Application of a traffic coating membrane

The concrete was replaced in two phases to allow the pedestrian canopy to be supported half of the time by existing post supports. Western was able to complete the bridge repairs in three months, on schedule and within budget.

Click here for more information about Western's concrete restoration services.