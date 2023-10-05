Western Specialty Contractors Restores Brick Retaining Wall Surrounding Kellogg’s Headquarters in Battle Creek, MI

Western Specialty Contractors – Chicago Masonry Branch has completed the first phase of a multi-year, phased project to restore the landscape and plaza retaining walls surrounding The Kellogg Company’s (Kellogg’s) global headquarters in Battle Creek, MI.

Kellogg’s is an American multinational food manufacturing company that produces cereal and convenience foods such as crackers, toaster pastries and vegetarian foods. The company was founded in 1906 by W.K. Kellogg.

Located at 1 Kellogg Square, Kellogg’s 300,000-square-foot headquarters was constructed in 1986 and is surrounded by more than 1,500 LF of a brick masonry and limestone retaining wall which varies in height from 2 ft to 11 ft tall around the property. The wall had become weathered over time, with little maintenance performed over 36 years, and was in need of restoration to maintain its structural integrity and appearance.

Kellogg’s property management firm CBRE Group hired Western Specialty Contractors in September 2022 to complete the wall’s restoration work. In total, Western’s masonry craftsmen rebuilt approximately 80 LF of a 6-foot-tall wall and tuckpointed, replaced joint sealants and restoratively cleaned an additional 600 LF of wall.

Western's masonry experts were able to complete the project in July 2023, on schedule and within budget. CBRE Group Project Manager Dale Coulter expressed his pleasure working with Western on the project and plans to provide additional opportunities for Western to continue working at Kellogg's headquarters.