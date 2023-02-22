Western Specialty Contractors Restores/Waterproofs Masonry Façade at Southwestern Illinois College

Western Specialty Contractors – St. Louis Masonry Branch has restored the façade of Southwestern Illinois College’s three-story main complex in Belleville, IL.

Founded in 1946, Southwestern Illinois College is a public community college in Illinois with campuses in Belleville, Granite City and Red Bud.

Western contracted with project consultant Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. (WTI) in May 2022 to restore and waterproof approx. 110,000 square feet of the college’s brick façade. The scope of work included cleaning the entire façade, replacing all sealants, tuckpointing, rebuilding damaged brick and applying a masonry water repellant.

Masonry restoration and preservation is very important to the life of a building. Although building exteriors are made of durable and resilient materials, facades are constantly being affected by weather, climate and normal wear and tear.

Due to the size of the project, completing the work during the college’s summer break was not possible. Western coordinated with WTI and college administrators to close areas around the building when school was in session to minimize disruption to students and faculty as much as possible while Western’s crews were working.

Western’s craftsmen were able to complete the project in six months and within budget.

Click here for more information about Western’s masonry restoration services.

Family-owned and operated for over 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective solutions. Corrective measures can add years of useful life to various structures, including industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.