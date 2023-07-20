Wiegmann Associates adds Ann Price as Project Administrator

Wiegmann Associates has added Ann Price of Moscow Mills as Project Administrator. As Project Administrator, Price supports the project management team in the planning, coordination and administration of all HVAC construction projects and works closely with the firm’s payroll, sales and billing departments. She is responsible for preparing project documentation including contracts, change orders, submittals and RFIs, monitoring project schedules, communicating updates to the team and identifying opportunities to streamline administrative processes.

Price brings 29 years of experience in administration, accounting and project management. She has completed accounting coursework at St. Mary’s College and has served as a volunteer at the Old Monroe Lions Club.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.