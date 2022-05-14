Wiegmann Associates adds Brian Smith as Project Manager

Brian Smith of Barnhart, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Manager. Smith is responsible for managing new and renovation HVAC construction projects in a range of industries including industrial, pharmaceutical and high-rise student living buildings.

Smith brings 20 years of experience in mechanical engineering of new construction projects, from design to completion, for pharmaceutical and food and beverage distribution projects. He received his Stationary Engineers Certificate from the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE). He is certified in OSHA 10, OSHA Hazardous Communication Training and OSHA Confined Space Worker Permit.

ABOUT WIEGMANN ASSOCIATES

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

