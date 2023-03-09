Wiegmann Associates adds Gregg Edwards and Justin McNabb as Project Managers

Wiegmann Associates has added Gregg Edwards and Justin McNabb as Project Managers.

As Project Managers, Edwards and McNabb are responsible for providing detailed, cost-effective management of Wiegmann’s mechanical and HVAC system projects to meet client and company goals. Duties include managing subcontractors, coordinating RFI submittals and change orders, managing labor and maintaining jobsite safety, project quality, schedule and budget.

Edwards brings 30 years of experience in mechanical engineering with an emphasis on operational efficiency and management. He received an associate degree in business from Sanford-Brown College – St. Louis. Edwards is also certified in OSHA 10 and OSHA 24-Hour Fall Protection.

McNabb brings more than 25 years of industry experience on new construction and renovations of large-scale multi-family developments across the United States. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Operations from Missouri State University.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.