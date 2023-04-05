Wiegmann Associates Adds Scott DeLarber as Estimator

Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Don Dracon, senior vice president of client development. He will be responsible for business and client development strategy, national accounts and national business sector oversight, and collaboration with operations development staff to link company and operational client development goals.

“I’m excited to become part of Terracon’s team as we continue to build upon the company’s long history of success and continuous growth,” Dracon said.

Dracon brings more than 30 years of business development and operational experience in the public and private sectors, including professional and technical services, consulting and engineering, and construction. He earned a Bachelor of Science in marine engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from Rutgers University. He is based in Terracon’s Charlotte office.

Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.