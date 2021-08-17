Wiegmann Associates Begins Work on $105 Million Renovation and Addition Project for Lindbergh High School

Wiegmann Associates has begun HVAC work as part of a $105 million renovation and expansion project at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, MO. As the mechanical contractor, Wiegmann is installing new HVAC systems throughout the existing Lindbergh High School campus as well as installing new systems for a 250,000-square-foot addition. BSI Constructors is the general contractor and the architects are Ittner Architects and Perkins+Will. The project is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2023.

The project includes a major renovation of the existing buildings on campus as well as a new three-story addition, which will contain flexible learning areas, collaborative spaces and classrooms. Much of the work on the multi-phased project must be completed while the school remains occupied and will remain fully operational as students continue to attend classes. Ensuring campus safety, minimizing any disruptions to students and limiting impacts to campus operations are primary focuses for the project team.

Wiegmann is installing an HVAC solution to meet the client’s goals of optimal comfort, climate control and efficiency. A new rooftop variable-air-volume (VAV) system utilizing a new central plant will serve chilled water to rooftop air handlers and hot water to reheat terminals. The VAV units adjust the fans and modulating valves to match the loads in the building. This will reduce the motor horsepower and chilled water and hot water energy needed, conserving energy and lowering operational costs.

Wiegmann is working closely with the consulting engineering firm, the architects and the school district on value engineering concepts to align HVAC systems with the project budget as well as improve performance and energy efficiency.

Funding for this project comes from Prop R, a $105 million no-tax-rate-increase bond to revitalize the Lindbergh High School campus, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters in April 2019. Located in St. Louis County, Lindbergh High School serves more than 2,100 students.



Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed $1 billion in innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and St. Louis’ fifth-largest mechanical contractor by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Share this: Tweet



