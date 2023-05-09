Wiegmann Associates Begins Work on New 125,000sf Wright City High School in Missouri

Wiegmann Associates has begun mechanical contracting work on the new Wright City High School for Wright City R-II School District in Wright City, Missouri. Wiegmann is installing HVAC systems to serve the entire new high school including classrooms, science and computer laboratories, administration spaces, library, commons, cafeteria, practice gym and lockers. Wright Construction Services is the general contractor and Bond Architects is the architect. Construction of the new 125,000-square-foot facility is already underway and expected to be completed by the Fall of 2024.

To meet the varying occupant heating and cooling needs throughout the building, Wiegmann is furnishing and installing 15 rooftop units, 89 variable air volume (VAV) boxes with hot water reheat, 26 exhaust fans, 11 split systems, three computer room units and two kitchen make-up air units as well as boilers, pumps, and associated hot water piping and insulation. Wiegmann is also furnishing and installing all supply, return and exhaust ductwork, the dust collector system, compressed air piping, lab gas piping and all associated temperature controls.

The building was designed to allow for future additions to accommodate the growing Wright City population. Funding for the project is part of Proposition 1967, a $37 million no-tax-rate-increase bond which was overwhelmingly approved by voters in April 2022. Wright City R-II School District serves nearly 1,700 students throughout all of Wright City, Innsbrook, Incline Village, parts of Foristell, and parts of southern Lincoln County.

Wiegmann has extensive K-12 education project experience and is also currently serving as the HVAC mechanical contractor for the new Francis Howell North High School in St. Charles. In 2021, Wiegmann was selected as the HVAC mechanical contractor for the $105 million renovation and addition project at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis and has also worked on projects for the Wentzville and Brentwood School Districts.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Jour