Wiegmann Associates Begins Work on New 22-Story Apartment and Retail Building

Wiegmann Associates has begun HVAC work on the 22-story apartment and retail building, 270 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, MN. As the Engineer of Record and mechanical contractor for the design/build project, Wiegmann is responsible for designing and installing the HVAC system and a Building Automation System for the entire 480,000-square-foot, multi-use building. The general contractor is Weis Builders and the architect is Tushie Montgomery Architects. The co-developers are CA Ventures and Harlem Living.

Wiegmann’s HVAC design solution meets the client’s goal of a mechanical system that provides future tenants with a comfortable living space while balancing first-cost with energy-saving measures. The HVAC system will feature a central plant with a cooling tower, pumps and boilers, which will distribute condenser water to water-source heat pumps to serve the 346 residential apartments, 20,969-square-feet of retail space on the ground level and amenity spaces with optimal comfort and energy efficiency. Amenity spaces include golf simulator and game rooms, private dining and party rooms, yoga studio, fitness center, sauna, an indoor spa pool and spa outside on the 19th-floor deck.

Providing ventilation for the two floors of underground parking posed major HVAC design challenges. Between using building information modeling and close coordination with the architect, Wiegmann was able to identify acceptable locations for the heating and ventilation equipment that will maintain clear height requirements.



Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News Record and the top 10 largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.