Wiegmann Associates Begins Work on New Six-Story, 308-Unit Mixed-Use Development in Minneapolis

Wiegmann Associates has begun work on the new six-story, 308-unit mixed-use development in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis, Minnesota. As the Engineer of Record and mechanical contractor for the design/build project, Wiegmann is responsible for designing, coordinating and managing the installation of the mechanical systems for the entire 487,000-square-foot building. In alignment with the goals of Minneapolis’ 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the development is targeting LEED Silver or MN B3 certification, which requires that the HVAC systems meet strict energy efficiency standards. The project is expected to complete in June 2023.

Located at the corner of SE 4th Street and 15th Avenue SE, the site is a combination of six different parcels, which previously included surface parking lots and a number of one- and two-story commercial buildings that house businesses such as Subway, Dinkytown Liquors and McDonald’s. The new development will include commercial spaces and affordable student housing units for the adjacent University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus to allow more students to live closeby.

Wiegmann’s HVAC design solution meets the client’s goal of a cost-effective and energy-efficient mechanical system that will provide tenants with a comfortable living space. The HVAC system utilizes 256 vertical terminal air conditioner (VTAC) units and 47 packaged terminal air conditioners (PTACs) to serve the apartments with optimal comfort and energy efficiency. Packaged rooftop units serve the corridors and residential split systems serve the amenity and common areas including a bike room with a repair station, fitness and wellness center, workspaces and multiple common areas for residents to gather, socialize and study. Coordinating closely with the architect, Wiegmann was able to identify acceptable locations for the heating and ventilation equipment while maintaining code-required clearances.

Catalyst Construction is the general contractor. BKV Group is the architect. The developer is CA Ventures.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.