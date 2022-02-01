Wiegmann Associates Completes HVAC Work on Three Ambulatory Surgical Centers for SurgCenter Development

centers for SurgCenter Development in Fremont, Indiana; Crown Point, Indiana; and East Lansing, Michigan. Wiegmann also has been contracted for three additional locations in Bloomington, Indiana; Chesterton, Indiana and Cambridge, OH. As one of SurgCenter’s HVAC and mechanical engineer partners for the past 15 years, Wiegmann has helped develop 92 SurgCenter Development locations in more than 20 states.

SurgCenter Development partners with local surgeons to develop state-of-the-art, physician-owned and operated outpatient ambulatory surgical centers (ASC). On these projects, Wiegmann designs new HVAC systems that provide cost-effective and energy efficient solutions while adhering to healthcare guidelines to provide a safe and comfortable environment for physicians and patients alike.

“In the early years of working with this client, we developed a solution to economically and effectively deliver the unique, desired cool, dry environment, so SurgCenter began contacting us directly for many of their projects around the country,” said Gerry Wiegmann, founder and CEO of Wiegmann Associates. “This has been a really great partnership!”

With strict temperature, humidity, air change and ventilation as well as filtration requirements, each ASC requires a custom HVAC solution depending on the variety of environmental factors. A primary project challenge with these facilities are that they are often located within existing buildings that were not originally designed to house medical services and the necessary MEP systems. The plenum space, the area in a building used to facilitate air circulation, is usually very compact. This makes it challenging to design and install duct and piping systems that fit within the allocated space while also maintaining ceiling heights requirements dictated by healthcare guidelines. Wiegmann overcomes these challenges with engineered design solutions and close coordination with other trades.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and St. Louis’ fifth-largest mechanical contractor by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

