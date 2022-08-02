Wiegmann Associates Completes New Headquarters for Diode Dynamics

Wiegmann Associates completed HVAC work on the new 70,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility for Diode Dynamics in St. Charles, Missouri. Diode Dynamics, a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive LED lighting products, expanded their manufacturing capacity to support the company’s growth as well as the high demand for their products. Wiegmann served as the design/build mechanical contractor and Engineer of Record (EOR). Contegra Construction was the general contractor. Remiger Design was the architect.

Located at the Fountain Lakes Commerce Center, the new $9.5 million headquarters consists of 18,000 square feet of office space, a 15,000-square-foot manufacturing area and 37,000-square-feet of warehouse space. The project also includes a lobby, showroom, two drive-in bays and an engineering laboratory. The facility’s 100-foot-long darkroom tunnel is utilized to test the lumen output of vehicle headlights and ensure compliance with transportation and engineering regulations. Diode Dynamics relocated from Earth City. The site allows for future expansion of up to a doubling in size of their facility.

Wiegmann’s HVAC solution met the client’s goal of delivering a cost-effective HVAC system for optimal employee comfort in both the warehouse and office spaces. Wiegmann collaborated with the design team and Diode Dynamics to design, coordinate and install an HVAC package that aligned with the budget and schedule. A

Rooftop Variable Air Volume (VAV) system with 18 zones achieves optimal comfort, climate control and efficiency in the main office area. Two constant air volume rooftop units (RTUs) serve the warehouse and production space and offset heat gain from the manufacturing equipment. Individual single-zone constant air volume rooftop units (CAV) serve both the breakroom and drive-in bays. A complete direct digital control (DDC) system was installed to offer a high-level of control of the building’s mechanical system and increased energy efficiency.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

