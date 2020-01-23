Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for New Edison District Building in Overland Park

Wiegmann Associates has completed work on the new $48.5 million, 126,200-square-foot Edison District multi-use office building in Downtown Overland Park, KS. Wiegmann Associates was the mechanical contractor for the design/build project. Opus Group was the general contractor and architect.

Wiegmann Associates furnished and installed a high-efficiency HVAC system for the five-story building shell. Wiegmann’s HVAC solution includes a Rooftop Variable Air Volume system with high-efficiency rooftop units, fan terminals and Variable Air Volume boxes with electric heating coils. Two large rooftop units were installed to serve future tenant offices on the second through fifth floors. Limited rooftop space for equipment posed a project challenge. Wiegmann located equipment and coordinated the shafts to leave room for significant equipment required to serve future tenant improvement.

One large rooftop unit serves Strang Hall, a Chef Collective on the first floor offering unique dining experiences from seven chef-driven food concepts. Wiegmann also designed and installed the kitchen mechanical systems.

Wiegmann implemented a Direct Digital Control (DDC) system using Delta Controls to allow remote access to the HVAC system through a web browser and maximize energy savings.

