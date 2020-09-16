Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for New Melton Machine & Control Company HQ

Energy efficiency upgrades reduce HVAC operating costs by $50,000 per year

Wiegmann Associates has completed work on the new $25 million, Washington, MO headquarters and manufacturing facility for Melton Machine & Control Company (MMCC), a manufacturer of automated robotic welding systems. Wiegmann Associates was the mechanical Engineer of Record and installing HVAC contractor for the design/build project, which included an extensive HVAC energy efficiency package. Contegra was the general contractor. Gray Design Group was the architect.

The new 367,000-square-foot facility more than doubles the size of MMCC’s previous facility, also located in Washington. Energy efficiency and long-term cost savings were primary project goals since MMCC plans to occupy the building for many years. Wiegmann recommended and implemented a package of energy efficiency upgrades to eliminate reheat, reduce fan energy and save large amounts of energy that are typically used to heat and cool outdoor air. These energy-saving solutions will reduce MMCC’s HVAC operating costs by more than $50,000 per year. The payback period for these upgraded energy efficiency measures is fewer than 3 years.

A Rooftop Variable Air Volume (VAV) system and a Building Automation System with 63 zones achieve optimal comfort, climate control and efficiency in the 74,000-square-foot office area, which includes a two-story boardroom, kitchen, numerous offices and training rooms. High-efficiency packaged rooftop units serve the expansive manufacturing area, which features overhead bridge cranes, wash bay, paint booth, compressed air and welding gas loop piping and flex drops for specialized automated arc welding machine areas.

Melton Machine & Control Company designs, manufactures, and integrates automated systems. They have been in business since 1970.



