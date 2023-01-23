Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for St. Louis’ First Ferrari Dealership, Cavallino Rosso

Wiegmann Associates has completed work on St. Louis’ first Ferrari dealership, Cavallino Rosso, located at 3000 South Hanley Road. Wiegmann designed and installed HVAC systems to serve the new $6 million, two-story, 28,000-square-foot dealership including a high-end showroom, customer lounge, management offices, reception area, service department and upstairs indoor vehicle storage. In addition to providing value engineering, Wiegmann served as the installing mechanical contractor. Brinkmann Constructors served as the general contractor. The architect was Goree of Houston, Texas.

Wiegmann collaborated with the general contractor to value engineer a cost-effective, yet high-quality system that is reliable. By streamlining the ductwork distribution and layout as well as eliminating unnecessary and expensive rooftop unit accessories, Wiegmann reduced project costs to bring it within budget.

Wiegmann furnished and installed the constant volume rooftop units (RTU) and split systems to service the entire facility. Wiegmann also installed a ventilation and gas monitoring system in the service garages to minimize harmful chemicals and contaminants in the air, ensuring compliance with safety and health regulations.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.