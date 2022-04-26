Wiegmann Associates Completes Work on 22-Story Apartment and Retail Building in Minneapolis

Wiegmann Associates completed work on the 22-story upscale apartment and retail building, 270 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, MN. As the Engineer of Record and mechanical contractor for the design/build project, Wiegmann was responsible for designing and installing the HVAC system and a Building Automation System for the entire 480,000-square-foot, multi-use building. The general contractor was Weis Builders and the architect was Tushie Montgomery Architects. The co-developers were CA Ventures and Harlem Irving Companies.

Positioned on the border of North Loop and Downtown Minneapolis with impressive city and water views, the 270 Hennepin Avenue building features the 346-unit, upscale Bespoke Apartments and 20,000-square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenity spaces include golf simulator and game rooms, private dining and party rooms, yoga studio, fitness center, sauna, an indoor spa pool and spa outside on the 19th-floor deck.

Wiegmann’s HVAC design solution met the client’s goal of a mechanical system that provides future tenants with a comfortable living space while balancing first-cost with energy-saving measures. The HVAC system features a central plant with a cooling tower, pumps and boilers, which distribute condenser water to water-source heat pumps to serve all of the residential units, retail and amenity spaces with optimal comfort and energy efficiency.

Providing ventilation for the two floors of underground parking posed major HVAC design challenges. Between using building information modeling and close coordination with the architect, Wiegmann identified acceptable locations for the heating and ventilation equipment to maintain clear height requirements.

ABOUT WIEGMANN ASSOCIATES

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and St. Louis’ fifth-largest mechanical contractor by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

