Wiegmann Associates Completes Work on Amazon’s New Distribution Facility in Missouri

Wiegmann Associates has completed work on Amazon’s new distribution facility in Missouri. The new, $15 million Amazon Distribution Center is located in the Aviator Business Park in Hazelwood, MO. Wiegmann Associates was the installing mechanical contractor and Kadean Construction was the general contractor. Richard L. Bowen & Associates Inc. was the architect.

Wiegmann Associates furnished and installed all the HVAC equipment, ductwork and piping for the 416,000-square-foot distribution facility. HVAC equipment included 15 rooftop units, 14 makeup air units, 10 high volume low speed fans, 18 exhaust fans.

Unique to this project, Wiegmann equipped the warehouse with a carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide detection system that allows Amazon to bring vehicles into the facility for loading purposes. If elevated levels of either gas are detected in the warehouse, an exhaust and makeup system is engaged to properly ventilate the space.

Wiegmann procured equipment and provided manpower to successfully complete work within three months to meet the owner’s strict timeline.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.