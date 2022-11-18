Wiegmann Associates Completes Work on New $42 Million Multi-Family Development Union At The Grove

Wiegmann Associates has completed HVAC work for the Union At The Grove, a new $42 million, 168-unit multi-family residential development in St. Louis, Missouri. Wiegmann was the installing mechanical contractor and provided design-assist services to M/E1 Engineering, the Engineer of Record, to reduce equipment costs and develop a cost-effective system that provides optimal comfort for residents.

The Union At The Grove consists of six distinct buildings within walking distance of Forest Park, Tower Grove Park, Cortex and the Washington University Medical Campus, the development highlights the focus to revitalize this area of the City of St. Louis. Wiegmann installed all of the air handling units, condensing units, exhaust fans and dryer vents to serve each of the individual 168 units along with the ductwork, grills, radiation dampers and refrigeration piping throughout the buildings. A total of 199 split systems were installed.

Wiegmann collaborated with M/E1 Engineering to value engineer and design a cost-effective solution to bring the HVAC system within the client’s budget. Wiegmann’s solution included eliminating unnecessary and expensive ductwork fittings for a more streamlined and cost-effective duct design, switching from hard metal duct to flexible ductwork where practicable, and utilizing high-efficiency split system equipment.

A primary project challenge was managing local manpower and equipment deliveries in order to maintain the different project schedules of each of the six buildings. Since the buildings vary in design and layout, they each require a slightly different HVAC approach.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures served as the developer as well as the general contractor. JEMA was the architect. The project was supported by a consortium that comprises Greater St. Louis, Inc., IFF and Washington University Medical Center Redevelopment Corp. (WUMCRC), a partnership between BJC Healthcare and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Wiegmann has extensive multi-family residential project experience for multi-family, senior living and student housing clients across the United States. Recently, Wiegmann served as the Engineer of Record and mechanical contractor for a 22-story, 346-unit upscale apartment featuring 20,000 square feet of retail space in downtown Minneapolis.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.