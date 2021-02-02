Wiegmann Associates completes work on new rehabilitation facility at St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks

Wiegmann Associates has completed work on the new $49 million rehabilitation facility at the St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks, which serves area veterans and their families. Wiegmann Associates was the mechanical contractor and Walsh/Alberici joint venture was the general contractor. Christner, Inc was the architect.

Wiegmann installed the energy-efficient HVAC system, including ductwork, insulation and piping, that serves the entire rehab facility, including the chapel, basketball court, pool, offices and rec rooms. To achieve the owner’s goal of energy efficiency, the HVAC system for this new facility utilized the existing campus chilled water and steam loops to feed heat into the building. Wiegmann also installed air handling units, fan coil units, air terminal units, unit heaters, exhaust fans, an energy recovery unit, direct heat recovery chiller, heat exchangers and steam humidification.

The limited space available for equipment posed a project challenge, which Wiegmann was able to overcome through careful planning and coordination with other trades.

VA St. Louis Health Care System is a full-service, two-division health care facility that serves veterans and their families in east central Missouri and southwestern Illinois. The Jefferson Barracks Division is a multi-building complex overlooking the Mississippi River in south St. Louis County. It provides psychiatric treatment, regional spinal cord injury treatment, a nursing home care unit, geriatric health care, rehabilitation services, and a rehabilitation domiciliary program for homeless veterans.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed $1 billion in innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.