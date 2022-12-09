Wiegmann Associates Promotes Three Leadership Team Members

Wiegmann Associates, a top St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and national leader in design/build HVAC projects, has promoted three leadership team members. Bryan Kenkel has been promoted to Director of Construction & Field Operations, Scott Becherer is now Project Director – National Division and Mike Ermeling has been promoted to Senior Project Manager.

Kenkel joined Wiegmann in 2002 as a project manager and brings more than 20 years of mechanical and HVAC industry experience. In his role as Director of Construction & Field Operations, he is responsible for overseeing the field operations team on all Wiegmann projects. He provides high-level supervision and quality assurance, makes certain all personnel adhere to safety standards, and ensures projects are delivered successfully and strategically managed. Kenkel advises and oversees all of Wiegmann’s project management, field technicians and construction delivery teams.

Becherer joined Wiegmann in 2010 as a field foreman and was later promoted to project manager. He brings more than 25 years of construction industry experience. In his new role as Project Director – National Division, Becherer advises and oversees all of Wiegmann’s national projects and ensures all work is delivered to the client successfully.

As Senior Project Manager, Ermeling is responsible for overseeing strategically important construction projects. He brings more than 24 years of industry experience and has managed HVAC projects, ranging from $10,000 to over $16 million. He joined Wiegmann in 1998 as a project manager. During the last 24 years at Wiegmann, he has managed projects in a range of specialty industries for Wiegmann, including schools, surgery centers, commercial office buildings, senior living facilities, and federal government projects.

Photo Above (L to R): Scott Becherer, Bryan Kenkel, Mike Ermeling

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.