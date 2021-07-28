Wiegmann Associates Receives Safety Excellence Award

Wiegmann Associates has been awarded a 2021 Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA) Safety Excellence Award in the 200,001-300,000 man-hour category. Every year SMACNA recognizes its members with the lowest injury/illness rates. This year, just 27 member companies in the United States and Canada received a 2021 Safety Excellence Award for overall safety performance based on people-hours worked and OSHA incidence rates as reported in the annual safety survey.

At Wiegmann, safety is a top priority. The St. Louis-based mechanical contractor provides in-house training programs and partners with trade associations to conduct additional field safety training and also performs safety audits on all job sites. All field employees and project managers have OSHA 30-Hour Training. Wiegmann possesses a Workers Compensation Experience Modification Rating (EMR) that is considerably lower than the national average for general contractors. They have an “A” Rating with ISNetworld, the leading compliance records management system.

Wiegmann is a long-time member of SMACNA. The trade association represents Sheet Metal, Air Conditioning, Mechanical and Roofing contractors and provides assistance and guidance on a variety of labor, employment and industry-specific issues. SMACNA also provides safety resources to industry contractors including consultation with their Safety Director, safety training, safety program audits, assistance with developing company safety policies and job-specific safety plans.



Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed $1 billion in innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and St. Louis’ fifth largest mechanical contractor by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

