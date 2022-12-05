Wiegmann Associates Recognized as 2022 Winning Workplace by St. Louis Small Business Monthly

Wiegmann Associates, a top St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and national leader in design/build HVAC projects, has been recognized by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly as a 2022 Winning Workplace. Just thirteen St. Louis employers were recognized for creating a work culture where employees thrive and grow personally and professionally.

“The biggest reason for our success is our team. We’ve been able to hire and keep really good people who continue to innovate with technology and by developing new means and methods that give us an edge in the marketplace,” said Grant Wiegmann, Director of Pre-Construction and Business Development.

Wiegmann prioritizes teamwork, innovation, mentorship and lasting client relationships. The firm centers its work environment around continuous improvement—determining best practices, utilizing technologies and concepts to stay at the forefront of the industry and encouraging creative ideas from the team. Wiegmann emphasizes employee development and growth through continuing education opportunities, cross training all employees across departments, weekly team meetings, monthly company-wide meetings and regular one-on-one check-ins with management.

Earlier this year, Wiegmann was named one of St. Louis’ Largest Mechanical Contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal as well as one of the top specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. Celebrating its 27th year, Wiegmann employs more than 110 engineers, project managers, building automation specialists, HVAC service technicians and administrative staff.

ABOUT WIEGMANN ASSOCIATES

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.