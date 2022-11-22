Winco “Decks Its Wall” with Community Spirirt

Winco Window Company, located in University City in St. Louis, is the first local business to receive a showstopping, custom mural celebrating daily life and diversity in the community. The freshly painted mural, which can be seen on the wall of Winco’s sister company Achitectural Metals Inc., is courtesy of local artist Byron Rogers and University City High School art students as part of a collaborative art project by the Olive Beautification Committee. Winco is honored to take part in this special cultural activity. Winco president Bill Krenn and Vice President Woody Miller managed the project.