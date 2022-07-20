Winco Expands Territory for Rep Sean Delaney

WINCO Window Company has announced that long-time window industry professional Sean Delaney has expanded his territory to include Western Pennsylvania, in addition to Michigan and Ohio. WINCO is an innovator in architectural and heavy commercial aluminum commercial windows sold across the United States and is based in St. Louis.

Delaney has been employed in the commercial window and door business for more than 35 years. He began his career in the factory, assuming additional responsibilities in installation, supervision, estimating and finally outside sales. Delaney, along with long-time associate Randy Dornburgh, manages the Winco Windows business through Ranco Architectural, an independent architectural representative company in Hilliard, Ohio.

“We’re delighted to expand Sean’s responsibilities within our national sales representative organization,” says Kurtis Suellentrop, Vice President at Winco. “There are great opportunities for expanding our business in the upper Midwest as demand for high performance windows continues to grow.”

Delany can be reached at (330) 207-7948, by email and rancosean@gmail.com or at wincowindow.com

Founded in 1915, Winco Window Company, based in St. Louis, provides full-service manufacturing of innovative window concepts nationally, for classic renovation and new construction. Visit www.wincowindow.com for more information.

