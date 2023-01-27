WINCO President Bill Krenn Retires

WINCO Window Company announces the retirement of Bill Krenn, president of WINCO. Krenn has been with WINCO since 1996 and has served in various capacities, including director of human resources, treasurer, vice president, and chief financial officer before being appointed as the company’s president in 2017.

As WINCO’s president, Krenn ensured that the overall direction of the company’s sales outreach and operations remained in concert with the vision of the family ownership. WINCO is a family owned and operated manufacturer for more than 100 years, when it was established by Johann “Otto” Kubatzky.

“I enjoyed my tenure at WINCO,” says Krenn. “WINCO’s family ownership structure offered great opportunities for my career – I was able to do exciting things that improved the lives of employees and their families, introduce new products, and provide support for our growing engineering department.”

Under Krenn’s leadership, the company faced one of its biggest challenges in 2020.

”I am especially proud that we were able to keep people employed during Covid,” says Krenn. “WINCO was open the entire time for business.”

In recent years, WINCO has seen growth in product development for specialty niche markets, such as tornado, hurricane, blast protection, solar products, and technology-based automated window products. WINCO expects to continue this trend under new leadership. Gantt Miller III, AIA and owner of WINCO is assuming Krenn’s responsibilities until a replacement is named.

Founded in 1915, WINCO Window Company, based in St. Louis, provides full-service manufacturing of high-performance architectural and heavy commercial aluminum windows and doors nationally, for classic renovation and new construction. Visit www.wincowindow.com for more information. For more information, contact WINCO Window Company at (314) 725.8088 or visit www.wincowindow.com