WINCO Window Company Announces Territory Expansion for Jim Massara, Architectural Sales Representative

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based innovator in architectural and heavy aluminum commercial windows sold across the United States, announces sales territory expansion for industry professional Jim Massara. Already serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Massara’s additional territory will include Georgia, focusing on the larger cities of Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Columbus, and Macon.

Massara believes that the commercial window and door business is always expanding and evolving. He described the many opportunities that he foresees in the southeast market as, “a variety of military and municipal buildings, coastal hotels and condos, many colleges are due for window upgrades, and of course, hospitals and historic buildings that are also being upgraded and refinished.”

WINCO offers numerous styles and types of architectural and commercial grade aluminum windows that can be customized to fit the needs of every type of application.

Massara can be reached through WINCO’s office at 800-525-8089 Ext 274, by cell phone at 314-575-8264, or by email at jimmassara@wincowindow.com. Winco offers free AIA accredited presentations at https://wincowindow.com/Winco%20Window%20Presentations

At WINCO, we are committed to creating custom aluminum windows for commercial applications in new and historic buildings — and everything in between. Working with customers, we develop custom window solutions, and with most of our products engineered and tested in-house, we ensure premium performance every time. See why WINCO has been a trusted leader in windows for more than 100 years. Visit us at www.wincowindow.com

