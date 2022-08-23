Winco Window Company President Bill Krenn to Retire, Gantt Miller III Returns to Lead Transition

For the third time in the history of WINCO Window Company, Gantt Miller III, AIA is returning to manage the leadership transition as current president Bill Krenn retires. The company is experiencing explosive growth, and Miller will return to head the company until a new president can be selected, either internally or externally. Krenn will continue to preside over the company’s corporate governance until his permanent replacement is found. Miller has been serving as CEO for the past 40 years, as well as managing his own development and management businesses.

Krenn became president of WINCO in 2017 and has been with the St. Louis-based company since 1996. Krenn has served in various capacities, including director of human resources, treasurer, vice president, and chief financial officer.

Miller became president of Winco in 1980 when his wife’s father, son of WINCO’s founder Otto Kubatzky, passed away suddenly. Like the company’s founder, Miller is an architect, builder, and developer. Under Miller’s leadership, WINCO grew to become a full-service aluminum window manufacturer, and now produces a wide array of window products including historic replication, sound, thermal, wind protection, blast, and FEBR (forced entry and ballistic resistant) products. Among many initiatives, Miller plans to focus on expanding WINCO’s growing line of high-performance, dynamic energy-efficient products to help meet the demand for window systems that can modernize the country’s current building stock effectively and at a reasonable cost.

WINCO currently has a strong senior management team, including his son Woody Miller, who manages operations in St. Louis. Other fourth-generation family members also hold senior positions within the company, including Brad Barnes and Elise Macchi.

For the first time in its 100 -plus year history, WINCO is turning away business, due to staffing shortages. Like many US companies, WINCO is seeking to fill a growing list of management positions. It’s been all hands on deck throughout the pandemic and beyond,” says Miller. “Our California representative and son, Gantt IV, even returned from California to work in the plant during the night shift and helped oversee some of his customer’s special projects!”

Share this: Tweet



