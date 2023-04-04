WINCO Window Company Promotes Katherine Hahn to Marketing Manager

WINCO Window Company announces the promotion of Katherine Hahn to Marketing Manager. Hahn joined WINCO’s Sales and Marketing department in 2018 and has been instrumental in rebranding products, adding digital marketing, creating new websites, and increasing the company’s overall market presence.

“We have experienced tremendous growth with our enhanced marketing efforts and look forward seeing how Katherine’s creativity continues improve our customer experiences,” says Kurtis Suellentrop, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, WINCO Window Company.

Hahn is a Certified Digital Marketing Professional with the American Marketing Association.

Founded in 1915, WINCO Window Company, based in St. Louis, provides full-service manufacturing of high-performance architectural and heavy commercial aluminum windows and doors nationally, for classic renovation and new construction. For more information, contact WINCO Window Company at (314) 725.8088 or visit www.wincowindow.com